TNI Bureau: The crackdown on Maoists continues in Chhattisgarh as seven more red rebels were killed in an encounter with security personnel inside Abujmarh forest of Narayanpur district on Tuesday. At least two women Maoists are among the dead.

Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar informed the media persons that a combined team comprising the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) was conducting an anti-Maoist operation in Abujhmad of the Narayanpur-Kanker border area.

On seeing the security personnel, the members of the outlawed group fired at them, the jawans also strongly retaliated, the SP said adding that the encounter is still in progress, and the exact situation will only be clarified once the operation concludes.

Tough the SP did not confirm about the number of the death of the Maoists, reports suggested that at least seven of them were gunned downed and a search operation has been launched in the area following the encounter.

It is to be noted here that a total of 29 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kanker district on 16 April.