Sex Scandal Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended From JD(S)

TNI Bureau: JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna from the party over allegations of his sexual abuse of several women with immediate effect.

Party leader and former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy had hinted at his suspension while distancing JD(S)’s alliance partner BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the case.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be noted here that Prajwal Revanna (33) is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Hassan constituency, which went to the polls on Friday.

Based on the allegation of the Congress party, the State government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged sex scandal involving the MP, who is said to have fled to Germany.