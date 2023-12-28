100-Word Insight: Pandian vs Dharmendra

Soon after joining politics, VK Pandian has changed his tone and gesture, and waged a direct war on the opposition. In the last few days, he has been critical of Dharmendra Pradhan, albeit without naming him in public.

It can be recalled that it was Dharmendra, who had called Pandian a ‘Clerk’ or ‘Gumasta’. Those who know Pandian, are aware that he remains unforgiving.

There was a time when both the leaders shared “good rapport”. But, now it seems that both are at daggers drawn and will be baying for each other’s blood in the run up to 2024 polls.