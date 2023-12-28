100-Word Insight: Governor Raghubar Das raises Political Pitch

With a whirlwind tour of several districts in Odisha where BJP sees a chance in 2024 elections, Governor Raghubar Das has raised the political pitch; hinting at a massive confrontation in the coming months.

Raghubar has set his focus on meeting common people, especially Farmers, SHG women, Asha workers, Sarpanchs, Priests and Health Workers, who are very integral and important part of BJD’s strong influence in Odisha.

With Raghubar focusing more on public grievances, the stage is getting set for a bigger tussle. And, there is little doubt that he is doing everything with a clear instruction from the top.