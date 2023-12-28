Shyamanuja Das, Man behind @OdiaCulture Passes Away

TNI Bureau: A Delhi based Journalist, editor, research scholar and culture enthusiast, Shyamanuja Das passed away on Thursday due to a prolonged illness. Das was suffering with motor neuron disease (MND).

He was widely known for his immense contributions in promoting Odisha’s rich cultural heritage on social media platforms.

Shyamanuja Das was the well-known figure behind the popular ‘X’ handle @OdiaCulture.

Das had been an integral part of the media industry for nearly three decades.

As a professional, he spent maximum of his time at work reporting, writing and analyzing business technology and associated business.

Among other things, he was the editor of Dataquest, India’s first biztech magazine. He was associated with CyberMedia, JuxtConsult, DataJourno, Odias in Machine Learning and his last stint was with 9.9 Group as the editorial director.

This is the second death of any promoter of Heritage and Culture of Odisha within a year after Ashish Sarangi, who worked hard on ‘X’ and other social platforms to popularise Odia culture and tradition, passed away in a road mishap on January 19, 2023.

Ashish had completely devoted his time to Odia culture, heritage and tourism.

