100-Word Insight: Odisha Politics misses Lulu Mohapatra

By The News Insight

Seven years on, people of Odisha still miss Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra (Lulu Bhai), a youth icon, whose sudden departure left a huge vacuum in Odisha Politics.

Lulu Mohapatra, considered as a ‘Tiger’ among his fans and followers, kept the interest of others above than self. Even during the dominant rule of the Congress in the state, he never took up any post and sought to build the party at the grassroots level.

In today’s political scenario where leaders take a back seat and officers take charge, his absence is certainly being felt by the political class cutting across party lines.

