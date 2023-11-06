Angelo Mathews becomes first International Cricketer to get ‘Timed Out’

TNI Bureau: Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews made history on Monday by becoming the first international cricketer to be ‘timed out’ during a World Cup match against Bangladesh.

This unusual incident occurred when Mathews, aged 36, reached the crease after Sadeera Samarawickrama’s dismissal but encountered problems with his helmet strap after reaching the crease. He signaled for a replacement, which led Bangladesh to appeal for a ‘time out.’

While Mathews tried his best to convince Bangladesh Captain Shakib-al-Hasan about the problem he faced and urged him to withdraw the appeal, the latter did not budge.

In accordance with ICC rules, Article 40.1.1 specifies that after a wicket falls or a batter retires, the incoming batter must be prepared to face the next ball within two minutes, unless Time has been called. Failure to meet this requirement results in the incoming batter being declared ‘Timed out.’

Article 40.1.2 outlines procedures for extended delays, invoking Law 16.3 if no batter takes the field within the stipulated time.

Mathews’ unusual dismissal, credited to no specific bowler, left Sri Lanka struggling at 135 for 5 in 24.2 overs. While ‘timed out’ incidents are rare in international cricket, they have occurred in domestic matches, including one instance during a game between Tripura and Odisha in Cuttack back in 1997, where Hemulal Yadav fell victim to this rule.