TNI Bureau: Problem mounted further for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against him in connection with the alleged acceptance of political funding from banned pro-Khalistan terror outfit, ‘Sikhs for Justice’.

The Lieutenant Governor has written in this regard to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommending NIA probe against Kejriwal, who is under judicial custody at Tihar Jail in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

VK Saxena recommends for the probe after Ashoo Mongia, the National General Secretary of the World Hindu Federation, filed a complaint with him alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received $16 million funds from pro-Khalistan groups between 2014 and 2022 to facilitate the release of Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, who is convicted in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.

A clandestine meeting between Arvind Kejriwal and pro-Khalistan groups was also allegedly took place at the Richmond Hill Gurdwara in New York in 2014.

“During the said meeting, Kejriwal purportedly promised to facilitate the release of Devender Pal Bhullar, in return for substantial financial backing from the Khalistani factions to AAP,” the L-G’s letter to the Home Ministry read.

“In his communication, the complainant referred to the contents of a video, purportedly featuring Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (founder of the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice). The complainant also said that as per some posts on X (formerly Twitter), Munish Kumar Raizada, who used to be an AAP worker, shared a picture of the meeting between Arvind Kejriwal and Sikh leaders that took place at the Richmond Hill Gurdwara in 2014,” the letter read.