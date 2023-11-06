TNI Evening News Headlines – November 06, 2023

➡️Ollywood producer Tutu Nayak’s bail plea hearing deferred to November 8 in alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist.
➡️Students of Utkal University stage protest & gherao VC office following ‘transfer of varsity land to Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).
➡️Garbage dumping near Sainik School in Bhubaneswar: Odisha Human Rights Commissions seeks report from BMC.
➡️Odisha BJP announces names of Presidents for 36 organisational districts.
➡️Second flight carrying nine tonnes worth of emergency relief assistance lands in Nepal: EAM Dr S Jaishankar.
➡️Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh for Rs 40 crore bank scam.
➡️Odd-even scheme in Delhi to begin from November 13 to 20.
➡️Over 600 minors rescued by Railway Protection Force (RPF) under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).
➡️India most targeted country with 13.7% cyberattacks: Report.
➡️RBI fixes interest for Govt floating rate bond at 7.14%.
➡️Airbus has signed new contracts with several Indian suppliers for the manufacturing of parts and components of A320neo, A330neo and A350 aircrafts.
➡️Jewish-Arab organisations call for declaration of peace in Gaza.
➡️Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of three new judges – Satish Chandra Sharma, Augustine George Masih, Sandeep Mehta for the appointment of apex court judges.
➡️Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews becomes first batter in international cricket to be timed out.
➡️Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi and International Master R Vaishali won the open and women’s titles respectively at the FIDE Grand Swiss 2023 to qualify for their respective Candidates 2024 events.
