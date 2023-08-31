100-Word Insight: Modi Govt’s Poll Reform Push

By Sagarika Satapathy
100-Word Insight: Modi Govt's Poll Reform Push

The 5-day-long special session of the Parliament may witness massive electoral reforms undertaken by Modi Government with ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill taking a final shape.

Related Posts

100-Word Insight: Koraput DM Clarifies on Kid’s Act

100-Word Insight: Fallout of Ink Attack on VK Pandian

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

PM Modi has been batting for ‘One Nation, One Election’ for long and his government may table a bill in this special session to ensure its passage. BJD, YSRCP, and TDP won’t have any problem to support the bill, making things easier for the Modi Government.

Whether the Centre will prepone the Lok Sabha polls to be clubbed with state polls in December or extend the state polls to April-May, is to be seen.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.