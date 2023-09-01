TNI Morning News Headlines – September 01, 2023

➡️ Rebel BJD leader in Digapahandi, Bipin Pradhan expelled from the party for anti-party activities.
➡️ Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar welcomes golden-handed tamarins & squirrel monkeys.
➡️ Odisha Government will reimburse the entire course fees of eligible ST and SC students studying MBBS and engineering at various Government-run institutions.
➡️ A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around September 4.
➡️ IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha starting September 2.
➡️ Commercial cylinder prices reduced by Rs 158. 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1,522 in Delhi.
➡️ President Droupadi Murmu approves renaming of Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers’ Museum.
➡️ Ex-President Ramnath Kovind-headed committee will explore possibility of ‘one-nation, one-election’.
➡️ All opposition leaders arrive at the venue of the meeting of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai.
➡️ Former ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan has been appointed as the chairman of Board of Governors at IIT Indore.
➡️ Former WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrived at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.
➡️ Supreme Court sentenced life imprisonment to Bihar politician Prabhunath Singh in 1995 double murder case.
➡️ Zurich Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd with 85.71m throw; Sreeshankar 5th with 7.99m jump.
➡️ Pakistan national who entered India illegally to meet wife, arrested.
➡️ 9 soldiers killed, 17 injured in suicide blast in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
➡️ At least 74 people including 12 children have died in a blaze which engulfed a five-storey building in Johannesburg, South Africa.
