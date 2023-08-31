TNI Evening News Headlines – August 31, 2023

➡️Direct flight services between Utkela in Kalahandi district and Bhubaneswar commenced today.
➡️Monsoon Session of Odisha Legislative Assembly to begin from September 22 and continue till October 4, with 8 working days.
➡️Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha published the results of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2022 (2nd) today.
➡️Newly-wed couple found hanging inside their bedroom at Bedharamchandrapur village under Banki block in Cuttack district.
➡️One Nation, One Election bill likely to be introduced in the upcoming special session of the Parliament.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chess Prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, days after he made history by bagging silver medal in the FIDE World Cup.
➡️INDIA alliance Meeting being held in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
➡️Jaya Verma Sinha becomes first female chairman, CEO of Indian Railways.
➡️The first largest indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity.
➡️Viacom 18 wins media rights for both TV and digital broadcast of the next 5 years.
➡️Hockey India felicitates Hangzhou Asian Games-bound men’s and women’s hockey teams.
➡️Elon Musk announced that X (Twitter) will be getting an audio and video calls feature very soon.
➡️UK rolls out world’s first 7-minute cancer treatment jab.
➡️UK: Grant Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary in Sunak cabinet.
➡️Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty.
➡️Sri Lanka bowl out Bangladesh for 164 in Asia Cup.
