Tukuni Sahu’s Statement on Padampur triggers Political Storm

TNI Bureau: The statement of Commerce, Transport and Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu over formation of Padampur district has triggered a massive political storm in the State.

The formation of Padampur district would have been injustice to the people of Titlagarh, who have been demanding separate district status for Titlagarh for a long time now, Sahu said while speaking during a felicitation function of senior citizens in Titlagarh of Balangir district a couple of days back.

In a video which has gone viral in the social media, the Minister can be heard saying that she had mentally decided to resign on the same day when Padampur would have been accorded the district status.

She also further said that the name of Titlagarh will be at the top of the list if the State government plans for formation of new district.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while campaign for party candidate Barsa Singh Bariha during the Padampur by-election had promised district status to Padampur. Though the BJD candidate won the by-election, but Padampur is yet to get the district status.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties of the State BJP and Congress demanded a clarification from the Chief Minister over the controversial statement of the Transport Minister.