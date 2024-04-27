Nearly 64% Voter Turnout during Lok Sabha Polls Phase 2: EC

TNI Bureau: Nearly 64% voter turnout was recorded during the second phase Lok Sabha election yesterday, said the Election Commission while giving a tentative figure.

As reported by the Press Trust of India, 63.50% voter turnout was recorded in the second phase election which was held in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories on Friday.

According to the Election Commission, the highest turnout of 79.46 was recorded in Tripura’s lone seat while Manipur saw 77.32% voter turnout. Likewise, a voter turnout of 73.05% and 71.84% was recorded in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal respectively.

The poll panel issued the figure based on the inputs it had received till 8 PM and it will revise the figure upwards after receiving reports from all polling stations.

The states and Union Territory where the voting was held yesterday are Kerala (20), Karnataka (14), Rajasthan (13), Uttar Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), West Bengal (3), Manipur (1), Tripura (1) and Jammu and Kashmir (1). Out of the 88 constituencies in the second phase, 73 are general seats, while 6 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 9 for Scheduled Castes (SC).