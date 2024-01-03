100-Word Insight: HeitiBhaina Walks Out of Jail

BJP IT Cell Member Sangram Patra, who runs one of the popular anti-establish X handles, @HeitiBhaina , walked out of the jail after two weeks after being granted bail from the court.

Sangram’s late night arrest on December 19, had triggered a massive outrage on social media. It was believed that the immediate provocation behind his arrest was his offensive against VK Pandian and Odisha Govt over Kamiya Jani beef row.

While the BJP IT Cell is planning a full-fledge war with the BJD, it would be interesting to see how @HeitiBhaina handle functions now, as Sangram’s identity is made public.