TNI Morning News Headlines – January 04, 2024

➡️Annual bird census kicks off in Chilika. 21 teams of experts deployed for the counting.
➡️Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district to remain out of bounds for visitors from tomorrow till January 13 in view of counting of birds and crocodiles.
➡️Baripada: Driver of a truck burnt alive after two trucks overturn at Bangiriposi ghati in Mayurbhanj district; another driver missing.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will leave for 3-day tour of Gujarat on January 6 in view of Lok Sabha Polls.
➡️External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Nepal on two-day visit.
➡️Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust enlists the features of the Ayodhya Ram temple – The three-storied Ram Mandir is built in the traditional Nagar.
➡️26 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to various reasons including fog conditions in the northern region.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar reels under severe cold conditions.
➡️Sensex jumps 351.88 points to 71,708.48 in early trade; Nifty climbs 99 points to 21,616.35.
➡️Rupee falls 1 paisa to 83.31 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale strikes Afghanistan: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Former US President Donald Trump requests Supreme Court to overturn Colorado court ruling removing him from 2024 ballot.
