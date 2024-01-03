Tobacco Control Workshop organized in Kalahandi

TNI Bureau: Tobacco use is injurious to health and every year in India more than 1 million people die due to tobacco use which is 9.5 percent of all deaths. There is a need for widespread public awareness to prevent the harm caused by tobacco use and to improve public health, and for this, a tobacco control workshop has been held at the Kalahandi University campus. Organised by leading voluntary organization of the state, People’s Cultural Center (PECUC).

Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar attended as the chief guest on this occasion. In his speech, the MP emphasized on the strengthening of COTPA laws. And said according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey, tobacco consumption has become common among Indian women. Even those who come in contact with people who smoke are more likely to develop diseases such as lung and cancer.

Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, PECUC highlighted features & key asks of COTPA Act. The Chancellor of Kalahandi University Sanjay Satpathy said that the role of youth is very important for tobacco control in the society.

Among others, Dr. Sucheta Pani, CDMO, Kalahandi and Dr. Nihar Ranjan Panda, ADPHO highlighted the health problems of tobacco use. Anuradha Mohanty, executive director of PECUC, discussed the harmful effects of tobacco on today’s society, especially on young women. He spoke on the role of common people in tobacco control.

In this tobacco control workshop, the speakers expressed their special opinion that it is necessary to keep away Public from tobacco consumption and therefore strengthen the COTPA law with widespread public awareness.

About one thousand students attended the meeting. The workshop was organized under the auspices & support of Kalinga Kusum Foundation. Satyashiva Rath, Project Coordinator of PECUC welcomed about the workshop and thanked.