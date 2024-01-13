100-Word Insight: Governor Raghubar Das opens Raj Bhavan for All Journalists

Whether accredited or not, whether big or small media houses, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das opened the Raj Bhavan for all Journalists without any discrimination or bias.

In a significant get together at the Raj Bhavan today, Governor Raghubar Das addressed 120+ journalists and interacted with them. The informal discussion drew good response.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“I am here in Odisha, responding to the call of Lord Jagannatha, to serve the people”, he said, making his objective clear.

Of late, the Governor has impressed everyone with his massive public outreach campaign across Odisha. His first date with journalists also ended in a positive manner.