Will attend BJP Govt’s Swearing-In Ceremony in Odisha: Himanta Biswa Sarma

By Sagarika Satapathy
I will attend BJP’s Swearing-in Ceremony in Odisha: Himanta Biswa Sarma

TNI Bureau: Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s Master Strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed confidence that BJP will form Government in Odisha in 2024 and he will come to attend the swearing-in.

PM Narendra Modi has been working hard for the development of Odisha. People of the state will definitely bless BJP to serve them.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has built a perception in Odisha, but people of the state favour the saffron party. Lord Jagannatha will bless BJP to win the elections, he said.

BJP had received 38% votes in Lok Sabha polls and 32% votes in assembly polls in 2019. Things have improved drastically now. The party will add more vote share and form government in the state, he claimed.

“The so-called ‘Naveen Brand’ is a myth”, he said

