The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Which Political Party can revive Odia Asmita & Odia Pride?

Out of 51 respondents, 31 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can revive Odia Asmita & Odia Pride while 14 people voted saying that only Biju Janata Dal Odisha (BJD) can revive Odia Pride, 6 voted for Congress.