1st Phase Polls in Odisha: 38 Candidates in Fray for 4 LS Seats

TNI Bureau: The nomination papers of as many as 38 candidates out of 39 were found valid during scrutiny for the elections to be held in four parliamentary constituencies in the first phase in Odisha.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, a total of 39 candidates had filed 75 nomination papers for four Lok Sabha seats namely Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, and Koraput. However, the nomination paper of one of them that is for Koraput LS seat was rejected during scrutiny.

Likewise, as many as 266 candidates had filed 483 nomination papers for the 28 Assembly seats. But the nominations of only 256 candidates were found to be valid while nominations of other 10 candidates were rejected after completion of the scrutiny process.

The 10 rejected nominations include two each in Nabarangpur and Berhampur and one each in Junagarh, Nupada, Digapahandi, Chikiti, Korput and Pottangi.

The candidates can now withdraw their nominations by April 29 following which the final list of the candidates will be released by the poll panel.

It is to be noted here that voting for the above mentioned 4 Lok Sabha segments of Odisha and the 28 assembly seats under them will be held in the first round on May 13.