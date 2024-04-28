Jagannatha Devotees suffer in Puri due to BJD Govt: Odisha BJP

TNI Bureau: Thousands of devotees of Lord Jagannatha suffer in Puri Srimandir due to the anti-Hindu activities of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), alleged the Odisha Unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While addressing a media conference at the party office in Bhubaneswar, party’s spokesperson Anil Biswal said that four gates of the 12th century shrine has religious significance. Our forefathers built the four doors because they were well aware about the significance of each gate. But the anti-Hindu government of BJD does not want the devotees to have smooth and peaceful darshan of the deities.

“It is a matter of great concern that the state government is not opening all the four gates of the temple for some unknown reason. Since only the Singhadwara is opened a huge rush of devotees is seen and sadly they have to stand under scorching heat. Lakhs of Jagannatha devotees coming from all over Odisha and outside the state are being punished for the wrong decision of the state government,” Biswal alleged.

He further said that people who do not have knowledge of tradition and management of the Jagannatha temple are in power of the BJD government today, which is why all the mismanagement is happening in the world famous temple. The state government had promised to open all the four gates after the completion of the Parikrama project, but they did not do so.

Does the BJD government consider itself the owner of Jagannatha temple, questioned the BJP spokesperson adding that Mahaprabhu Jagannath is the owner of the whole world and his devotees are very dear to him. But due to the anti-Hindu and anti-Jagannatha mentality of the state government, today the devotees of Mahaprabhu are deprived to have his Darshan peacefully and smoothly.

It seems as if the state government has conspired to prevent the devotees from visiting the Lord Jagannatha temple. But the people of Odisha will give a befitting reply to such an anti-Hindu party government this time. If the administration does not open all the gates of Srimandir immediately, the Bharatiya Janata Party will be forced to take extreme steps, warned the saffron leader.

He also said that everyone already knows about the anti-Jagannatha culture activities of the BJD government. The BJD government used Lord Jagannath to beg people for their votes. Not only that, they committed great sin by using the rice and betel nuts collected through Arpan Raths.

“Now the people of Odisha are wondering who took away the money they donated for the Parikrama project. The BJD government revealed the truth in the court saying it suspended the Rath Yatra during the Covid pandemic,” Biswal said.

“The BJD government has looted valuables and ornaments during the 24-year government of Naveen Patnaik. They looted the lands of Puri Swarga Dwara and Amrutamanohi. Besides, several mattas and monasteries were demolished in the name of development and now they have closed gates of the temple due to which the devotees are suffering,” he added.