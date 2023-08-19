TNI Evening News Headlines – August 19, 2023

➡️ 2,294 Dengue cases detected so far in Odisha out of which 51 percent cases have been reported from Khordha district: State Public Health Director Dr Niranjan Mishra.
➡️One person detained in connection with ink attack on 5T Seccretary VK Pandian and Puri Collector Samarth Verma.
➡️Rajdhani Express with Tejas Coaches starts regular service via Sambalpur and Rourkela cities today.
➡️As many as 412 persons joined the state power infrastructure company ‘Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd’ today.
➡️Opium worth over Rs 40 cr seized in Delhi, two held.
➡️Government of India imposes 40% duty on onion export to improve the domestic availability of onions.
➡️Himachal Pradesh rain fury: Death toll climbs to 78 over past week.
Related Posts
➡️Rajasthan Government provides Rs 15 crore aid to disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh.
➡️Udaipur city-Khajuraho train stopped at Sitholi railway station in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior after a fire was reported in the train engin.
➡️Army personnel have received 2 lakh rakhis from Prahar Samaj this year: Lt Col Manikandan.
➡️Actor Rajinikanth meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow.
➡️Actor Rajinikanth and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya watch the actor’s latest release ‘Jailer’ at a theatre in Lucknow.
➡️The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveils mascot duo for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
➡️Canada wildfires: British Columbia declares state of emergency amid ‘devastating’ wildfires.
Comments are closed.