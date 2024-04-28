Pandian rules Odisha: Rahul Gandhi in Salepur 

TNI Bureau: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on both Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while addressing a public meeting at Salepur in Cuttack district of Odisha today.

Rahul began his speech by addressing the party men as Babbar Sher (a lion or a brave person) and targeted BJD and BJP from the very beginning alleging that in Odisha, BJD and BJP have got married and are running the government in partnership. In Telangana also BJP and BRS had married and BRS vanished.

After their marriage, BJD and BJP have given ‘PANN’ as a gift to the people of the State and ‘PANN’ means Pandian, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi and Naveen Patnaik and Pandian (5T Chairman VK Pandian) is running the government in Odisha, claimed Rahul.

“They have given the state to Gautam Adani, who loots money, but if Congress comes to the power in Odisha, the looted money will be brought back. It will transfer Rs 2,000 per month to the bank account of each woman in the State and will transfer Rs 3,000 per month directly to the bank accounts of unemployed youths,” he said.

The Congress stalwart further promised to provide 200 units of free electricity and cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500. The farmers of Odisha will be given minimum support price of Rs 3,000 per quintal of paddy.

Rahul also said that if voted to power at the Centre, the Congress will conduct a survey of all the poor families in India and a woman in each family will be chosen to get Rs 8,5000 per month.

Rahul also assured that every eligible unemployed youth will be given job under the ‘Pehli Naukri Pakki’ scheme and the salary of the ASHA and anganwadi workers will be doubled. Congress party will waive the loans of the farmers, he added.