100-Word Insight: BJD woos Sanjay; backs Pratap

In a bid to end the factionalism within the party in Puri District and pacify the disgruntled leader Sanjay Dasburma, the ruling BJD brought him back to the Organization by appointing him as the Observer of Bhadrak District.

Sanjay will face a tough challenge to strengthen BJD in Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency where BJP is going strong.

At the same time, the BJD leadership stood firm with Mahanga MLA Pratap Jena by appointing him as the Observer of Kendrapara District and gave a clear message that the ongoing legal battle won’t have any bearing on his position in the party.