TNI Evening News Headlines – May 04, 2024

➡️PM Modi to visit Odisha on May 5 and 10. He will address public meetings at Berhampur and Nabarangpur, hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar & address a meeting in Balangir.
➡️After Samir Dash was denied ticket by BJD, his supporters, Block Presidents, Chairpersons, hundreds of workers of Panchayats & NAC resigned.
➡️Odisha’s Boudh records highest temperature in Odisha with 44°C.
➡️Indian Air Force said that its convoy that was attacked by terrorists in J&K’s Poonch district has been secured.
➡️Terrorists open fire on two security vehicles in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday evening, 5 soldiers injured.
➡️Farmer dies during protest against BJP candidate in Punjab’s Patiala.
➡️Karnataka sex scandal: SIT takes H.D. Revanna into custody from ex-PM Deve Gowda’s residence.
➡️‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ works even beyond borders: EAM S Jaishankar.
➡️Mumbai City FC beat Mohun Bagan 3-1 to win Indian Super League final.
➡️Paytm Chief Operating Officer Bhavesh Gupta quits.
