TNI Morning News Headlines – May 04, 2024

➡️External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaches Odisha on a two-day visit.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address election rallies in Odisha on May 6.
➡️CM Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to address public meetings in four districts of south Odisha on May 4.
➡️75 delegates from Election Management Bodies of 23 countries arrive in India to watch the Lok Sabha elections in the country.
➡️Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district and recovered arms and ammunition.
➡️Amit Shah doctored video case: Arun Reddy, who was arrested by Delhi Police yesterday, is currently in three day police custody.
➡️Congress Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sucharita Mohanty has returned the party ticket because the party denied her funds.
➡️IAF takes delivery of second C295 transport aircraft.
➡️Air India to restart Delhi-Tel Aviv flights on May 16.
➡️Canadian police arrest suspects in killing of Hardeep Nijjar, link to Bishnoi gang suspected.
➡️UN spokesperson declines to react to Biden’s claim that India’s economy stalling due to ‘xenophobia’.
➡️39 dead due to heavy rain in Brazil, death toll expected to rise.
➡️Indian couple, their grandchild killed in multi-vehicle accident in Canada.
