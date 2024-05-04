EAM S Jaishankar speaks on Foreign Relations & Diplomacy at Editors’ Meet

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar during an interaction with Editors of leading Newspapers, TV Channels and Web Media in Bhubaneswar, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “decisive leadership” and decisions taken by India on Foreign Relations & Diplomacy.

Former BJP State President Samir Mohanty, BJP State Spokespersons Sajjan Sharma, Media Coordinator Sujit Das and BJP leader Sudipta Ray were present at the Editors’ Meet.

While Editors asked about India’s diplomacy policy, EAM S Jaishankar highlighted how PM Modi has changed Indian Foreign Policy and how India has truly arrived on the World stage as a great power.

📌Over relations with Canada in light of Khalistani activities being permitted in Canada, Jaishankar said that there have political differences between political parties in Canada. But Prime Minister Modi strongly voiced his apprehensions regarding these groups that advocate for India’s separation, promote violence against Indian diplomats, damage diplomatic facilities, and pose threats to the Indian community and their places of worship in Canada.

📌India is being the first responder to Turkey’s earthquake and helped Sri Lanka during its economic crisis as per its “Neighbourhood First” policy. During the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, India supports worth $4 billion to help meet Colombo’s fuel and gas needs.

📌India and Russia have longstanding ties but amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, India urged an end of hostilities, return to dialogue and national sovereignty.

📌India sent humanitarian aid to war-torn Palestine. In response to Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel with drones and missiles, India issued a statement expressing India’s “serious concern” at the escalation of hostilities and called for “immediate de-escalation”.

📌Jaishankar has shed light on India’s approach to deal with Pakistan and its global diplomatic strategies. He denied India’s role in extraterritorial assassinations in Pakistan. Pakistan should answer why its soil is being used for terrorist activities.

📌China has increasingly stepped up its own border dispute with India in the Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh border regions. But under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China agreed to intensity efforts to reduce tensions at border area.

📌India-Nepal-Bangladesh power diplomacy is a big step for regional cooperation in South Asia. India, Nepal and Bangladesh have finalized the draft of a Trilateral Power Trade Agreement and establish greater energy connectivity with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka through power transmission networks and petroleum pipelines.

India is perceived as a responsible development partner, as a First Responder, helping countries in economic stabilization and fight terrorism.