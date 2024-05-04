PM Modi glorifies Odia Asmita at the Global Level: S Jaishankar

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has glorified the Odia Asmita at the global level, said Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar at a press meet at Bhubaneswar.

While speaking to the media persons, Jaishankar said that Odisha has always been the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is committed to the overall development of Odisha. In particular, he has played a vital role in establishing the Odia language, heritage and culture in the world.

Featuring the replica of the Konark Wheel in G-20 meet shows PM Narendra Modi’s love for Odisha’s art and culture and with this he has glorified Odia Asmita at the Global Level, added the External Affairs Minister.

He further said that during the last 10 years, Odisha has received a lot of support from the Centre. In the last 10 years, central grants and assistance of Rs 18 lakh 83 thousand crores have been given to Odisha. Over 34 lakh people have got houses under the housing scheme of the central government while 53 lakh women have got gas under the Ujjawala scheme and 54,000 users from Odisha have joined PM Street Vendor’s. AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme.

A total of 58,000 kilometers of new roads have been constructed in Odisha and 20 passport service centers have been opened while about 2.5 passports are issued annually, the Union Minster said adding that Bhubaneswar and Rourkela have been recognized as smart cities.

“Odisha is bestowed with natural resources and has immense potential to become one of the most developed states in the country. By developing the tourism industry, youth of the State can be employed. The people of Odisha are very skilled and talented. But due to lack of political will, the development of Odisha has not been proper. Despite having everything in Odisha, it has not been able to develop in that proportion. Looking at today’s Odisha, there was more development to come,” Jaishankar said adding that therefore the BJP government should be formed in Odisha.

The Minister also said that PM Modi’s guaranty is evident in the country and outside the borders of the neighbouring countries as well. The Modi government’s priority is to rescue the stranded Indians abroad. The people of Odisha have also been rescued from the crisis of Ukraine, Sudan and Israel. Modi government should be in Odisha to lead the development of the country.

Jaishankar also made a strong statement that BJP will win over 400 seats at the center and will also form the government in Odisha.

For the Modi government, the country comes first and the security of the country comes first the government will not make any compromise for the security of the country.

Former state president Samir Mohanty, and state spokesperson Sajjan Sharma were present in this press conference.