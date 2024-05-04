PM Modi to hold a Roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show in Bhubaneswar on May 10, informed BJP State Vice President Golak Mohapatra.

According to Mohapatra, apart from visiting Bhubaneswar tomorrow, the Prime Minister will come again in May 10 and hold a roadshow in the state Capital City. He will also address a public meeting in Balangir on May 11, the saffron leader added.

Speaking about Modi’s schedule of tomorrow, Mohapatra said the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar tomorrow at 9.30 PM and will spend night in Raj Bhavan.

On Monday, he will address public meetings in Berhampur and Nabarangpur and canvass for BJP candidates, Mohapatra added.

Meanwhile, the State police has made elaborate security arrangements for the PM’s tour. It includes a three-tire security cover and ‘no flying’ zone for drones during his visit.