PM Modi selects Odisha artist’s hand-painted Kalash for Amrit Kalash Yatra

TNI Bureau: In what can be considered as a historic moment for Odisha’s art community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi selected the hand-painted Kalash crafted by noted Odia artist Dr. Suryasnata Mohanty while taking part in the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra,’ an integral part of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh Maha Abhiyan”.

According to reports, thousands of Kalash were presented to the MP’s office. However, the Prime Minister personally selected the Kalash, a symbol of artistic excellence, which was meticulously crafted by Mohanty.

It is to be noted here that Dr. Suryasnata Mohanty is an accomplished artist and Joint Director at KIIT University. She is a gold medalist in LLM from National Law School Bangalore. Her passion for painting has earned recognition at national exhibitions held in prestigious venues like the National Modern Art Galleries and India Habitat Centre.