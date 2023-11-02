TNI Bureau: Orissa High Court today stayed any coercive action against MLA Pratap Jena proceeded by the Salipur JMFC court in the Mahanga double murder case.

Apart from staying any coercive action against the MLA, the court listed for the next hearing on December 19.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Salipur had taken cognisance of offenses against Jena as an accused in the Mahanga double murder case in its September 25 order.

Based on the statements of the complainant, witnesses, and other available materials on record, the court ordered a prima facie case punishable for the offences under sections 302, 506, 120 B of the IPC to be made against accused Jena and asked him to depose before it on October 31, 2023.

However, the legislator did not appear personally but presented his stand in JMFC court through his lawyer. Later, he knocked the doors of the High Court.