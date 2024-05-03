Don’t We Have an Odia to Lead Odisha, asks Dharmendra Pradhan

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a press meet in Bhubaneswar today took a dig at the BJD and its leader VK Pandian by asking don’t we have an Odia to lead Odisha.

While speaking to the newsmen, Pradhan said, “Odisha has been the biggest beneficiary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance system. While Modi’s popularity is increasing in Odisha, the Prime Minister has raised concerns about Odisha’s governance system. Even after 24 years of stable government, Odisha, a state of enormous potential, is not in the position it should be in. Odisha’s development has gone downhill from all sides. The Prime Minister himself said that if the people bless the BJP, Odisha will become the No 1 state of the developed India. However, the main question of the present time is the Odia language and Asmita.”

Pradhan said that it is a matter of honuor for me as an Odia to be elected to the Rajya Sabha from another state. Today there is a question about me as an Odia leader, whose certificate will be given by the Odia people. But the biggest question is who will take the leadership of Odisha today. Naveen Patnaik’s government is headed by an outsider.

“In recent years, such incidents have come to the fore which have already upset the Odia people. Who stopped Lord Jagannatha’s procession during Covid pandemic? Who did the public interest case in the Supreme Court and what was the truth of Odisha government,” the union minister questioned while urging the Chief Minister to give his answers if he has morals.

He further alleged that in the name of Srimandir Parikrama project, they have destroyed thousands of years of history and heritage. Odisha government has destroyed the 13th century old tradition, mathas, monasteries and ashrams.

“The Odisha government’ company OMC is carrying out excavation work on the 8th century Buddhist stupa in the Parabhadi hills of Jajpur district. Odisha government agency IDCO has been accused of encroaching choudwargada and other protected places belonging to the 13th century Ganges. No one is opposing development, but in the name of development, destroying Odia civilization, culture and heritage will be opposed by every Odia,” Pradhan added.

The Union Minister further said that the state government was requested to provide land for the construction of a memorial for Buxi Jagabandhu, the leading fighter of the Paika Rebellion for which Indian Oil had already decoded to spend Rs 90 crore but the state government gave excuses and stopped it. It was also proposed to build a monument at the feet of Barunei Hill at a cost of Rs 250 crore, but it could not be made for the state government. Is this Odia Asmita, he asked and said this is not a political issue for him and he won’t hesitate to do anything for Odia Asmita.

Speaking about the language, the Union Minister said that Odia has received classical status as the sixth Indian language as a special language. In Odisha, there was also a delay in the establishment of Central Institute of Classical Odia in the Naveen government. The government was not interested in providing land for the same. On the contrary, it is in the Modi government that the Center of Excellence for Classical Odia has been established in Bhubaneswar in 2019. As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy, textbooks are available in Desia, Kui, Gadaba, Juang, Kisan, Santali and Saura languages.

“Modi is the first Prime Minister to associate himself with Odisha festival celebrations. For the first time during his prime ministership, the central government provided financial support for the Nabakalebara rituals of Lord Jagannath. He even permitted to conduct the Rath Yatra amid the Covid pandemic. A total of 49 people from Odisha have been honoured with the Padma Awards and Odia artists have been sent to the Rajya Sabha,” the saffron leader said.

Pradhan also alleged that more people are going to other State as migrant workers from Hinjili, the seat that the Chief Minister represented for 24 years. It is same in case of Kantbanji, where is he contesting the election this time.

“If you question them, they target you. But this election is about the Odia Asmita and future of Odisha, and the people will give a befitting reply to the BJD this time,” he ended.

Former state president Samir Mohanty, state spokesperson Sudipta Roy and Dilip Mallick, senior leaders Dulal Pradhan and Saroj Patnaik were present on the occasion.