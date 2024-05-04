Jay Panda undergoes Eye Surgery; Poll Campaign on Hold

TNI Bureau: BJP’s National Vice President and party’s Kendrapada Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda underwent a surgery on his left eye yesterday.

The saffron leader’s office informed that he underwent the much-needed eye surgery and following the advice of the doctors, he needs complete rest.

As he needs rest, Panda will stay away from election campaign for some days, informed his office.

If he hadn’t gotten the surgery today, the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate would have lost the vision in his eye, said sources.

It is to be noted here that Election to the Kendrapada Lok Sabha seat is slated to be held on June 1. BJD has fielded Anshuman Mohanty from this Lok Sabha seat, which has been held by the ruling party since 1998. Jay Panda represented Kendrapada twice when he was in BJD.