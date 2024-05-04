Naveen Patnaik makes Whirlwind Tour of South Odisha

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik today made whirlwind tour of South Odisha and sought votes for party candidates for the upcoming elections in Nabarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati districts.

During his address to the people, Patnaik apart from speaking about the various welfare schemes of the government such as Kalia, Mamata Scheme, Nua O Scholarship, Mission Shakti, Mo Bus, Heritage Project etc. he also alleged that the opposition is telling lies.

The opposition parties are also protesting development in the State but are shedding crocodile tears.

The BJD president urged the voters to bless him and BJD’s MLA and MP candidates in huge numbers and make them win the elections.

Senior party leader and election strategist VK Pandian had accompanied him to all four districts today.

It is to be noted here that Patnaik had started his formal campaign last week from Hinjili and Seragada.