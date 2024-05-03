TNI Evening News Headlines – May 03, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Election Commission of India directs all States/UTs to ensure time-bound issuance of ‘No Dues certificate’ to candidates which are to be included in their affidavits.
➡️Odisha Elections 2024: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Odisha on May 4; BJP national President JP Nadda on May 5.
➡️Sujata Rout Karthikeyan appointed as Special Secretary, Finance Department, Govt of Odisha; loses Mission Shakti portfolio.
➡️Anubhav Patnaik and Anubhav Mohanty filed nomination as independent candidate from Khandapada Assembly seat.
➡️BJP names Santosh Khatua as its candidate from Nilagiri assembly seat.
➡️Former MP Kharabela Swain announced to fight polls as an independent candidate for Balasore Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.
➡️Debasis Nayak to contest elections for Bari seat as independent candidate.
➡️Soumya Ranjan Patnaik will fight as an Independent candidate from Ghashipura Assembly seat.
➡️BJD announces star campaigners for the last two phases of elections in Odisha.
Related Posts

Don’t We Have an Odia to Lead Odisha, asks Dharmendra…

Soumya Patnaik to contest from Ghasipura as Independent

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Ollywood actress Zeena Samal resigned from BJP after the party denied her ticket, joined BJD.
➡️Sambalpur becomes hottest city with 42.5 degrees Celsius by 2.30 PM today.
➡️Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, former Judge of Orissa High Court has been appointed to the post of President in Goods & Services Tax Appellate Tribunal.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi files nomination for Raebareli Lok Sabha seat.
➡️Election Commission of India directs all States/UTs to ensure time-bound issuance of ‘No Dues certificate’ to candidates which are to be included in their affidavits.
➡️Amit Shah’s morphed video: Delhi Police arrests Arun Reddy who runs ‘Spirit of Congress’ account on X.
➡️Iran has confirmed that it released the crew members, including 16 Indians, stranded on a Portuguese-flagged ship MSC Aries.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.