TNI Evening News Headlines – May 03, 2024

➡️Odisha Elections 2024: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Odisha on May 4; BJP national President JP Nadda on May 5.
➡️Sujata Rout Karthikeyan appointed as Special Secretary, Finance Department, Govt of Odisha; loses Mission Shakti portfolio.
➡️Anubhav Patnaik and Anubhav Mohanty filed nomination as independent candidate from Khandapada Assembly seat.
➡️BJP names Santosh Khatua as its candidate from Nilagiri assembly seat.
➡️Former MP Kharabela Swain announced to fight polls as an independent candidate for Balasore Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.
➡️Debasis Nayak to contest elections for Bari seat as independent candidate.
➡️Soumya Ranjan Patnaik will fight as an Independent candidate from Ghashipura Assembly seat.
➡️BJD announces star campaigners for the last two phases of elections in Odisha.
➡️Ollywood actress Zeena Samal resigned from BJP after the party denied her ticket, joined BJD.
➡️Sambalpur becomes hottest city with 42.5 degrees Celsius by 2.30 PM today.
➡️Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, former Judge of Orissa High Court has been appointed to the post of President in Goods & Services Tax Appellate Tribunal.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi files nomination for Raebareli Lok Sabha seat.
➡️Election Commission of India directs all States/UTs to ensure time-bound issuance of ‘No Dues certificate’ to candidates which are to be included in their affidavits.
➡️Amit Shah’s morphed video: Delhi Police arrests Arun Reddy who runs ‘Spirit of Congress’ account on X.
➡️Iran has confirmed that it released the crew members, including 16 Indians, stranded on a Portuguese-flagged ship MSC Aries.
