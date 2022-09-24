100-Word Edit: The Fake Telma-40 Racket in Odisha

Seizure of fake Telma-40 BP medicines in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, has stunned the entire state. The racket seems to be bigger than perceived earlier. Special teams are visiting other states to dig deeper and go to the bottom of the issue.

The crackdown continues with seizure of more duplicate Telma medicines used by patients having blood pressure. The Drug Stores in Bhubaneswar have now urged the customers to return the Telma medicines as they don’t know what they sold – real or fake ones.

Those who have put lives of the patients at risk, must be dealt with an iron hand.