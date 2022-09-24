Millet to replace Snacks at Govt Programs in Odisha

TNI Bureau: In 2017, the state government launched its flagship programme, Odisha Millet Mission, to increase household consumption of nutrient-rich millets. The agriculture department has now stepped up efforts to revive the crop by urging that millets be served as snacks in various government programmes.

While the nutritional value of millets provides numerous health benefits, advocates are calling for the cereal to be reintroduced into Indian kitchens. Meanwhile, the agriculture department advocated for greater use of millets.

Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department, has insisted on serving millets and food items made from cereal in a letter to officers from various departments and the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Previously, guests were served snacks such as sweets, biscuits, pitha, and ladoo at various government programmes and conferences. With this campaign, the agriculture department hopes to increase the popularity of nutritious food items, which will ultimately improve farmers’ financial situation.

Prominently, millets are more commonly used in Koraput and Jeypore. Millet is also used to make a variety of delicious snacks and other food items such as biscuits, pitha, cake, chocolate, soup, dosa, and idli. All of these foods are well-liked by the locals. In Jeypore, there is even a craze for a special tea made from millet.