100-Word Edit: Samir Dash gets Thumbs Down

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) sent a clear message while appointing the District Observers today by dropping School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash from the list.

Samir Dash who was the BJD District Observer for Jagatsinghpur district last time, probably lost his post over the controversy surrounding the death of Gop Zilla Parishad (ZP) member, Dharmendra Sahu.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Although he continues to serve as the Minister, things may become worse for him if any evidence is found against him in this case.

Apart from Dash, Tusharkanti Behera, Debasish Samantaray and Chandra Sarathi Behera too failed to impress Team Naveen.

Also Read:

BJD announces new District Observers. Full List Here.