TNI Morning News Headlines – July 26, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi will be on a 3-day visit to Delhi to attend NITI Aayog Meeting.
➡️28 LAccMI buses on various routes of Odisha, paused indefinitely.
➡️Odisha Vigilance unearthed 2 more plots in Uttar Pradesh belonging to Lower Suktel Irrigation Project’s Chief Construction Engineer Sunil Kumar Rout.
➡️A goods train derails near Bhubaneswar railway station; reportedly, no injury or casualty reported.
➡️Duplicate sauce unit found at Bhimatangi area in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Ladakh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War at Kargil War Memorial on the 25th Aanniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
➡️WhatsApp now has 100 million monthly active users in US: Mark Zuckerberg.
➡️External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Chinese counterparts Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related Foreign Ministers’ meetings in Laos’ capital Vientiane.
➡️NSA Ajit Doval visits Myanmar to attend the BIMSTEC meeting and discussed security concerns.
➡️Sensex climbs 235.23 points to 80,275.03 in early trade; Nifty up 86.6 points to 24,492.70.
➡️Rupee rises 9 paise to 83.69 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️CBI detains German national of Indian origin with 6 kg cocaine at Delhi airport.
➡️The five Olympic rings lit up with the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris ahead of Paris 2024 opening ceremony.
➡️US Senator introduces Bill that proposes to treat India like its Top Allies.
