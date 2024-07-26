‘Mohan Sarkar’ honours Martyr Madho Singh

TNI Bureau: When the Mohan Majhi Government in Odisha announced a new scheme, ‘Madho Singh Haath Kharcha’ to check the dropout in schools, many people wondered ‘Who is Madho Singh’. Under the new scheme, ST students passed out 8th/10th class & taking admission in 9th/11th class, will be provided with Rs 5000 annual incentives. Rs 156 crores have been allocated for this scheme.

Let’s hail ‘Mohan Sarkar’ for honouring the legend! Madho Singh or ‘Madhab Singh Bariha’, the Binjhal Zamindar of Ghess in Bargarh district, sacrificed his life while fighting against the mighty British Empire. While he was hanged to death in 1858 at the age of 72 at Jail Chowk in Sambalpur, 3 of his four sons were martyred and another one sent to life imprisonment.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Madho Singh’s youngest son Airi Singh (Uday Singh) was killed by the British forces. His other sons Kunjel Singh and Bairi Singh hanged in Sambalpur jail. Another son Hatee Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment at the Andaman Islands. His granddaughter died by suicide following the death of her husband.

A close associate of Veer Surendra Sai, Madho Singh will remain immortal forever for his valour and resistance in all adverse conditions. By honouring such legends, the ‘Mohan Sarkar’ has won the hearts of people in Odisha. And, role of Sambalpur MP and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in ensuring due recognition to our forgotten heroes, is definitely appreciable.