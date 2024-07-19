100-Word Insight: Pitambar Acharya Duly Rewarded

Putting all speculations into rest, the Odisha Government appointed Senior Advocate of Orissa High Court, Pitambar Acharya as the new Advocate General. Pitambar duly deserved it, as he kept fighting for BJP leaders and workers in adverse conditions in the last 6 years.

Pitambar Acharya, a student union leader in the past, excelled as one of the most successful lawyers in Odisha. He shot into fame after his daring fight against Naveen Patnaik in Hinjili in 2019 assembly polls. There is no wonder why BJP rewarded him with this coveted post as the new government needs his services the most.