Odisha CM announces 10% quota, age relaxation for Agniveers in Uniformed Services

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced 10% reservation and five-year age relaxation for Agniveers in uniformed services.

The CM announced that the State Government will provide up to 10% reservation in its Uniformed Services for those Agniveers from the State who are not absorbed in the defence forces. There will also be 5 years of age relaxation for them.

Speaking to media persons at Lokseva Bhawan before leaving for Delhi to attend NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, the Chief Minister said that the Agniveers, who are trained by our defence forces, are qualified to serve the Nation in various security related sectors.

He further said that Agniveer Scheme is a historic initiative launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This initiative has made our youth able and fearless, so that they can face various challenges in life. That is why, Odisha Government has decided to recruit Agniveers in the state’s uniformed services.