Odia Language Minister Meets Odia Wikimedians User Group

TNI Bureau: In a significant move to bolster the preservation and promotion of the Odia language in the digital age, Odia Language and Literature Minister Suryabanshi Suraj recently hosted members of the Odia Wikimedians User Group at his residence. The meeting focused on the current status of Odia Wikipedia and its contributions to the language’s digital presence.

Key Highlights of the Discussion:

1. Odia Wikipedia Status: The minister and the Wikimedians discussed the current state and future prospects of Odia Wikipedia.

2. Lingua Libre Contributions: A notable achievement highlighted was the recording of over 130,000 words in Lingua Libre, a free and open multilingual audio-bank. This substantial contribution is expected to play a crucial role in advancing AI and machine learning capabilities for the Odia language.

3. Global Recognition: Two members of the Odia Wikimedians User Group, Subhashis Paigrahi and Sangram Keshari Senapati, were recognized for their outstanding contributions. They are among the top five contributors to Lingua Libre worldwide, showcasing Odisha’s growing presence in the global digital language preservation efforts.

4. Focus on Copyright-Free Content: The importance of creating and promoting copyright-free content was a key topic of discussion, emphasizing the need for open-access resources in Odia.

5. Future Plans: The meeting also laid the groundwork for upcoming initiatives, including:

– Wikipedia workshops to enhance community participation

– Strategies to increase the volume of copyright-free content in Odia

Community Involvement:

Admin Mrutyunjay Kar who has an experience over 13 year on editing Wikipedia and Wikimedians Sangram Keshari Senapati met the minister on 24th July. Prior to the meeting, valuable inputs were provided by Jnanaranjan Sahu and Chinmayee Mishra, contributing to the comprehensive discussion on Odia language preservation in the digital sphere.

This collaborative effort between the government and the Wikimedia community marks a significant step towards enhancing the Odia language’s digital footprint and ensuring its vitality in the age of information technology.