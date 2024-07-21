100-Word Insight: The ‘Name Change’ Fiasco

Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department’s shocking goof-up, has embarrassed the ‘Mohan Sarkar’. Following the outrage over removal of Biju Babu’s name from State Sports Award, CM Mohan Majhi had to issue a press statement saying he was not aware of any such move and came to know about it from media!

Whether CM was aware or not, the notification is in public domain. The government had to eat humble pie and reverse the decision following the uproar.

The ‘Mohan Sarkar’ needs more time to settle down. But, they should focus more on real governance, and not such retrograde steps.