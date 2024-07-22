100-Word Insight: News Without Substance

A leading National Daily stunned everyone with an incredible and ‘hard to believe’ report on Naveen-Pandian rift and Pandian’s secret nexus with BJP leadership to divide BJD!

The Newspaper as well as the Journalist Shahid Faridi had to apologise and withdraw the story after Naveen Patnaik issued a hard-hitting statement on X. BJP too denied the report.

As the newspaper dragged Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the report, the backlash was obvious.

While the matter ended here, it should serve as a lesson to the media fraternity. The damage is already done, and it set a bad precedent too.