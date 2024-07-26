River Cruise Service at Bhitarkanika National Park from August 1

TNI Bureau: In this monsoon, why not lose yourself inside the mangrove forests, waterways and rich biodiversity of Odisha’s popular Bhitarkanika National Park, World’s second largest mangrove system?

Launching on August 1, the Antara River Cruises brand offers two thrilling itineraries. Get ready for a short break with the family. Let’s explore the Bhitarkanika mangrove wetland covering an area of 672 sq km.

Enjoy the breakfast onboard sail into the rich and unique mangrove ecosystem and explore the sun set onboard.

Antara’s Catamarans sail on the four rivers of the Bhitarkanika National Park: Brahmani, Baitarani, Dhamra and Patasala on the National Waterway 5.

The MV Mahanadi and MV Bhitarkanika will offer 2 night/3 day itinerary – Amazon of the East sails every Thursday and Saturday and 3 night/4 day itinerary- Cruising in Bhitarkanika every Monday.

How to reach:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Tourist can fly to Bhubhaneswar and then drive for 3.5 hours to the embarkation point of Gupti.

Price:

The cruise is priced at Rs 29,500/- [plus 5% GST] per person per night on twin sharing/double occupancy.

What Antara offers:

➡️ Cruising in Bhitarkanika (3 nights and 4 days)

➡️ Amazon of the East (2 nights and 3 days)

How to book Ticket:

Visitors can book by sending request to [email protected] to get more information on pricing, and any special packages.