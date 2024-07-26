TNI Evening News Headlines – July 26, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sparkling Eiffel Tower lights up ahead of opening ceremony of Olympics.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announces 10% quota & five-year age relaxation for Agniveers in uniform services.
➡️Odisha Government asked traders not to sell potato at more than Rs 32 per kg.
➡️Low pressure over Bay of Bengal may trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha over next four days; SRC asks Collectors to remain alert as flood-like situation likely in north Odisha.
➡️Ex-Odisha CM and LoP Naveen Patnaik writes to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; urges her to ensure smooth supply of potatoes to Odisha.
➡️Illegal land plotting activities found at Puri sea beach; Collector orders probe.
➡️Two new ESI Hospitals will be established at Keonjhar and Sonepur, announces Odisha CM Mohan Majhi It will largely benefit the Workers and their family members.
➡️ED attached assets worth Rs 14.21 Cr of DMK leader K Ponmudy, ex-MP son Gautham Sigamani in mining linked money laundering case.
➡️Delhi: India and USA today signed a first-ever bilateral agreement for restitution & protection of cultural properties and to prevent illicit trafficking of stolen Indian antiquities.
➡️Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today informed Rs 70 crore for the Rayagada Railway Division.
➡️The National Testing Agency on Friday announced the final results of the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG; 17 candidates share top rank.
➡️India’s Forex reserves surge to lifetime high of $670.86 bn.
➡️Asia Cup: Smriti and Renuka shine as India wallop Bangladesh by 10 wickets, enter final.
➡️Sparkling Eiffel Tower lights up ahead of opening ceremony of Olympics. The Games are scheduled to commence  today.
