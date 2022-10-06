Odisha may experience rainfall till Oct 9

TNI Bureau: In a fresh update, India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed, rainfall activities are likely to continue in the State till October 9.

Many places in coastal areas and southern parts of Odisha are currently experiencing torrential rains under the influence of cyclonic circulation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As per IMD meteorologist Umasankar Das, coastal areas from Balasore to Gajapati will be the most affected by rain.

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha and at a few places over the remaining districts till October 9, IMD informed.

“Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and South Odisha districts will experience heavy downpour. It is predicted that Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will experience light to moderate rainfall for the next two to three days,” said Umashankar Das.