BJD announces new dist observers; Full list here

TNI Bureau: Focusing on the 2024 elections, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday declared the appointment of new district observers.

Organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das announced the list of district observers following the order of Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Here is the list-

1. Prasant Kumar Muduli- Angul

2. Pratap Keshari Deb- Balasore

3. Sudhir Kumar Samal- Bargarh

4. Pranab Kumar Balabantaray- Bhadrak

5. Sushanta Singh- Bolangir and Deogarh

6. Usha Devi- Cuttack

7. Pramila Mallik- Dhenkanal and Khurda

8. Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak- Gajapati and Rayagada

9. Arun Kumar Sahoo- Jagatsinghpur

10. Bijay Nayak- Kandhamal

11. Prafulla Kumar Mallik- Kendrapara

12. Pranab Prakash Das- Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj

13. Dibya Shankar Mishra- Koraput and Malkangiri

14. Iswar Panigrahi- Nabarangpur

15. Padmanav Behera- Nayagarh

16. Tukuni Sahoo- Nuapada

17. Ranendra Pratap Swain- Puri

18. Nalinikanta Pradhan- Sambalpur

19. Pritiranjan Gharai- Sundargarh

20. Nabakishore Das- Kalahandi

21. Pradip Kumar Amat- Ganjam

22. Soubhagya Nayak- Boudh

23. Ashok Chandra Panda- Jajpur

24. Sarada Prasad Nayak- Jharsuguda

25. Rohit Pujari- Subarnapur