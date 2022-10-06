BJD announces new dist observers; Full list here
Organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das announced the list of district observers following the order of Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.
TNI Bureau: Focusing on the 2024 elections, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday declared the appointment of new district observers.
Here is the list-
1. Prasant Kumar Muduli- Angul
2. Pratap Keshari Deb- Balasore
3. Sudhir Kumar Samal- Bargarh
4. Pranab Kumar Balabantaray- Bhadrak
5. Sushanta Singh- Bolangir and Deogarh
6. Usha Devi- Cuttack
7. Pramila Mallik- Dhenkanal and Khurda
8. Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak- Gajapati and Rayagada
9. Arun Kumar Sahoo- Jagatsinghpur
10. Bijay Nayak- Kandhamal
11. Prafulla Kumar Mallik- Kendrapara
12. Pranab Prakash Das- Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj
13. Dibya Shankar Mishra- Koraput and Malkangiri
14. Iswar Panigrahi- Nabarangpur
15. Padmanav Behera- Nayagarh
16. Tukuni Sahoo- Nuapada
17. Ranendra Pratap Swain- Puri
18. Nalinikanta Pradhan- Sambalpur
19. Pritiranjan Gharai- Sundargarh
20. Nabakishore Das- Kalahandi
21. Pradip Kumar Amat- Ganjam
22. Soubhagya Nayak- Boudh
23. Ashok Chandra Panda- Jajpur
24. Sarada Prasad Nayak- Jharsuguda
25. Rohit Pujari- Subarnapur
